BJP Fully Geared Up For Lok Sabha Election In J&K : Sunil Sethi

SRINAGAR, Mar 18: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sunil Sethi on Monday said that the BJP is fully geared up for the Lok Sabha election to be held in five phases in Jammu and Kashmir beginning from April 19.

Addressing a press conference here, Sethi said that BJP has been working for the past five years in Kashmir valley on the ground level and is fully geared up for the election.

“We are ready to go to the people to tell them what the BJP and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done for the country and the Kashmir valley where people are living in peace today”, the BJP senior leader said.

“This peace has to be taken forward further so that the number of tourists visiting Kashmir increases”, he added.

Sethi assured that jobs would be provided to the youth of Kashmir and business, trade and industries would be promoted for that Modi government has already done enough work.

He said that more development would be done in the “Modi 3” government.

The Senior party leaer said BJP stood up with the people before and after the Covid period. (Agencies)