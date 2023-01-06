BJP freed Manipur from terrorism, bandhs: Shah

IMPHAL, Jan 6:

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the BJP Government in the state freed Manipur from bandhs and terrorism and brought it on the path of development.

Addressing a public rally at Moirang in Bishnupur district after virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 21 projects worth over Rs 1,300 crore, Shah said the BJP government defeated insurgency and lifted Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act or AFSPA from six districts of the state.

“There was a situation of terror during the Congress rule in Manipur. Now, it is among the best governed small states,” he said.

He said the BJP-led government at the Centre has invested Rs 3.45 lakh crore in the Northeast in less than eight years and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has visited the region 51 times during this period.

Road, rail and air connectivity have increased manifold under the Modi government, Shah said.

“We transformed Congress’s ‘Look East Policy’ into ‘Act East Policy’. We do what we promise,” he said.

Noting that the N Biren Singh government in the state is undertaking massive operations against drug trafficking and abuse, he said the BJP will make Manipur drug-free by next election.

Shah virtually inaugurated 12 projects worth Rs 300 crore and laid the foundation stone of nine projects worth Rs 1,007 crore,

Projects inaugurated by him include the Manipur Olympian Park at Sangaithel, a paid private ward at state-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), Moreh town water supply scheme, Nongpok Thong Bridge at the eastern side of Kangla Fort and cave tourism project at Kangkhui cave.

Foundation stones were laid for the construction of 40 police outposts, 34 of which will be along the India-Myanmar international border and six along National Highway 37.

Earlier in the day, he unfurled a 165-foot-tall national flag at the INA headquarters in Moirang, where the Indian National Army had hoisted the tricolour for the first time on Indian soil towards the fag-end of World War II.

The Union home minister said Moirang will be developed as a tourist spot.

Shah paid floral tributes to a photograph of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at the memorial. He was accompanied by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

Earlier in the day, the Union home minister inaugurated a medical college in Churachandpur, the hill district’s first such establishment.

“Earlier, students from Manipur had to go to cities such as Mumbai, Delhi and Ahmedabad for medical studies. Now, 100 students from other states will come to Churachandpur Medical College for studies. This is a big change,” he said.

In the morning, Shah unveiled a 120-foot-tall statue of a polo player riding a pony at Marjing Polo Complex in Manipur’s Imphal East district. He was given a polo mallet and a painting of the game by the Chief Minister.

Manipur is considered the birthplace of the game. (PTI)