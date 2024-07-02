BJP chief, others pay tribute to Vaishnavi

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 1: Glowing tributes were paid to Amarnath Vaishnavi an RSS ideologue, former president of All State Kashmiri Pandit Sabha (ASKPC) and a veteran leader on his 12th death anniversary at a function organised by Vyeth in connection with Vaishnavi Day at Writers Club Abhinav Theatre here, today.

On the occasion BJP JKUT president, Ravinder Raina was the chief guest while Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner migrants, Dr Arvind Karvani, former DGP J&K Police, Kuldeep Khuda and senior KP leader and close associate of Amarnath Vaishnavi, Moti Lal Malla was the guest of honour. The function was presided over by Prof Virender Rawal founder president Vyeth.

In the function Pt Brij Lal Bhat a well known social activist and president of Administrative Committee Vivekananda Kendra Nagdandhi was bestowed with annual Vaishnavi Award by Vyeth. He was presented the award including a Shawl, a memento and a citation by Ravinder Raina and other dignitaries on the dais for his remarkable social service. His citation was read by Hira Lal Bhat, Seh Prabhari Kashmir BJP and a social activist.

Speaking on the occasion B L Bhat highlighted the Vaishnavi Ji’s contribution as a Swayamnsevak especially in Prajaparisad movement of 1953. He said he worked shoulder to shoulder with great leaders of J&K Pt Prem Nath Dogra former MP Vaid Vaishno Dutt during this movement. He also threw light on his role in 1967 Parmishori agitation in Kashmir and launching a social movement in Ladakh for the cause of nationalist people in that region.

He Vaishnavi Ji who was also declared father of the community will be always remembered for his service to the community in 1990 when it (community) was forced to flee from Valley. He said that the reservation to the KP children in professional colleges was the result of his struggle who took up this issue before the then Shiv Sena supremo and Hindu Samrath, Balasahib Thackeray and top Sangh leaders.

Paying tributes to Vaishnavi Ji, BJP president, Ravinder Raina said he is an inspiration for future generations. He said the total integration of J&K with India and annulling of 370 and 35 A in 2019 by Narendra Modi Government was the result of selfless struggle launched by leaders like Pt Prem Nath Dogra and Vaishnavi Ji. The revocation of this controversial Article is itself a great tribute to them, he added.

Raina said those who were talking about the restoration of 1953 position and autonomy are now desperate for restoration of Statehood. He said Vaishnavi Ji was a great RSS ideologue and his death has created a vacuum in the society.

Relief Commissioner, Dr Arvind Karvani said that every effort will be made to preserve the legacy of great leader who has done a lot not only for the community but nation as a whole.

Paying tribute to Vaishnavi Ji, Kuldeep Khoda former DGP said that he was a man of principles who served the community and the nation to his last breath.

Moti Lal Malla highlighted the role of Vaishnavi Ji right from Praja Parishad Movement to mass exodus of the community in 1990 and said he will be always remembered for his services.

Tribute to Vaishnavi Ji were also paid by Prof Virender Rawal and Naina Saproo a well known artist. The stage was managed by Ramesh Marhatta.

Tribute were paid to Pt Amarnath Vaishnavi by Kashmiri Pandit Conference (KPC) at New Delhi today. KPC president Kundan Kashmiri garlanded his portrait and termed him a great leader and icon of community.

Tribute to Vaishnavi Ji were paid by ASKPC president R K Wangnoo and other activists of the organization at a function here.