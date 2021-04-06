BJP celebrates 41st Foundation Day with pomp and show

Party flags unfurled across UT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Apr 6: BJP Jammu & Kashmir celebrated its 41st Foundation Day with pomp and show in the entire Jammu region today and its senior leaders unfurled party flags and installed name plates of party Ward presidents at their houses. While the flag hoisting was done at more than 4500 booths in the Jammu region, flags were also unfurled at various places across the Kashmir valley.

Later, all the party leaders also listened to the address of Prime Minister, Narendra Modi at the prominent places.

At party office Kachi Chawni, Jammu, party flag was unfurled by J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul in the presence of former State president and former Minister, Sat Sharma (CA).

At party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, former DyCM Kavinder Gupta unfurled the flag while party president, Ravinder Raina hoisted the flag at various places in Nowshera.

J&K BJP general secretary (Org.) Ashok Kaul unfurled party flag at four places in Ward No. 41, Narwal and party office, Kachi Chawni.

Former BJP president & former DyCM, Dr. Nirmal Singh unfurled party flag at five places in Mahanpur, Haripur and Karwara. Another former BJP president and former MP, Shamsher Singh Manhas unfurled party flag three places in Ploura.

Former BJP president and MP, Lok Sabha, Jugal Kishore Sharma unfurled party flag in his booth in Kishanpur village in Nagrota constituency. Another former party president and ex Minister, Sat Sharma (CA) unfurled party flag at BJP office Kachi Chawni and various other places in Jammu West Assembly constituency.

Former DyCM Kavinder Gupta besides unfurling party flag at party Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar hoisted it at other places in Gandhi Nagar. J&K BJP general secretary and former Minister, Sunil Sharma unfurled party flag at his booth in Kishtwar.

J&K BJP general secretary and former MLC, Vibodh Gupta hoisted party flag at various places in Rajouri. Another party general secretary and former Minister, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal unfurled the flag at 20 places in blocks of Nudd, Sumb and Samba in district Samba.

J&K BJP Headquarter in charge and former Minister, Priya Sethi hoisted the party flag at various places in Jammu East Assembly constituency. All the other BJP leaders and activists also unfurled party flags at their own as well as their adjoining booths.

Ravinder Raina congratulated party activists on the party’s 41st Foundation Day and said that today is a proud moment for every BJP activist as in present day crores of party activists are involved in nation building.

The Day was also celebrated by BJP OBC Morcha led by its president, Braham Jyot Satti, BJP Kissan Morcha led by its Prabhaari, Omi Khajuria, BJP Yuwa Morcha led by Arun Prabhat Singh, BJP Displaced District led by Chand Ji Bhat. Besides at district level across the Jammu the day was celebrated by the party led by the respective district presidents and flags were hoisted at various places.

The reports coming from Kashmir said a function was organized in Summer Capital Srinagar today to commemorate BJP’s Foundation Day which was presided over by BJP senior leader and Party Spokesperson, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi while Ex-MLC and party leader, Surinder Ambardar, BJP Srinagar district president Ashok Bhat, vice president, Bashir Ahmad Dar and many constituency representatives and councilors were present.

The party flag was unfurled by Dr Andrabi and others on the occasion. In her address Dr Andrabi said that all those who have been doing politics in the country on the community slogans for 70 long years are now speaking ill of BJP day in and day out, but the people of the country right from Ladakh to Kanyakumari and from Kuchh to Kamroop have made this party world’s biggest public representative group because the people have seen the performance of BJP at ground level.

The 41st Foundation Day was also celebrated at South Kashmir district of Kulgam by under the leadership of Sarpanch Vijay Bhat.