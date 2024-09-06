BJP cadre is strength of party: Jugal Kishore

People are my strength: Baldev

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha from Jammu, Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that booth level workers are the strength of the party and their hard work ensures the party’s victory in every election.

While addressing the gathering during a rally for nomination of BJP candidate, Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Assembly constituency today, he said that Sharma is the strong candidate of Bharatiya Janata Party and it is the duty of every Karyakarta of the party to put best efforts for his splendid victory.

He said that BJP is the world’s single largest party and its strength is based on the dedication of its cadre from top to bottom. “Ours is the only political party where a booth level worker can become MLA, MP and even Prime Minister of the country”. He said that BJP is committed to develop each and every corner and has already set an example with establishment of two AIIMS, IIT, IIM and many more institutions in the UT of J&K. He said that it is the time when we have to get united to ensure BJP candidates victory in the ongoing Assembly elections.

Jugal Kishore along with Ashok Koul State general secretary (Org.) BJP and senior leaders also joined the rally from AMR Hotel to SDM Office, Katra.

Baldev Raj after filing nomination papers addressed the gathering at AMR Hotel and said people are my strength. He expressed gratitude to the people of his constituency for their overwhelming support. He stated that, “I am grateful, overwhelmed and bow-down in reverence to the divine voters of my Assembly constituency.” He acknowledged the unwavering support he received, even in extreme heat, where people stood with him shoulder to shoulder. He expressed his pride in being backed by his supporters, who came forward with great enthusiasm. .

In addition to the voters, Baldev Raj extended his sincere thanks to key leaders who attended the event, including MP Jugal Kishore, general secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, district president, Rohit Dubey, BJP candidate from Udhampur West, Pawan Kumar Gupta, DDC Chairman, Saraf Singh Nag, Assembly in-charge and MLA from Uttarakhand Durgesh, district president, BJP Rohit Dubey, Udhampur district president, Arun Gupta, DDC, Pouni , Kewal Krishan, DDC Katra Nirmala Devi, DDC Panthal, Rajendra Mengi, Mandal president, Romesh Sharma, BDC, Chander Mohan, Bhomag Mandal president, Pawan Singh and former Chairman, Ajay Baru and others.