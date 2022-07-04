Bioresources Technology: Propelling a New Generation of Innovation

Bioresources are an important form of renewable energy resource. In simple terms, biodegradable and naturally renewable materials produced by living things are referred to as biological resources. Thus, biological resources provide all of man’s fundamental and vital requirements, including food, fiber, fuel, bioactive chemicals, shelter, and cleanup.

They are essential to the socio-economic developments of the present and the future. Bioresource technology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal that publishes original research, reviews, case studies, and brief presentations on bioresource technology’s principles, uses, and management. The journal aims to distribute information in all relevant bioresource technology fields, including biomass, biological waste treatment, bioenergy, biotransformation, and bioresources analysis.

What Are Bioresources?

Bioresources are non-fossil-based biological resources that can be used for multiple purposes by humans. They can be used for energy production, food production etc. these bioresources are laboratory animals, plants, cells, genes, and microbes, and they are commonly employed in research. It is also known as biological resources.

Bioresources get their energy from photosynthesis; they are the carbon byproducts of photosynthesis. They may serve as an alternative to fossil fuels. Doing so makes it possible to lower greenhouse gas emissions and reduce reliance on these scarce and highly polluting resources.

Types of Biomass Resources

Biomass resources refer to organic energy materials. They can be living organisms such as animals or plants. The most commonly found bioresources are plants, wood and waste, also known as biomass feedstock.

Feedstocks are often used to describe renewable biomass resources that are either utilized directly as fuel or transformed into another energy product. These are some of the most popular types of biomass resources:

Dedicated energy crops: These are the crops which are primarily grown for energy production. They are planted on the marginal lands. These include wheatgrass, bamboo, sweet sorghum, tall fescue, Kochia, switchgrass, miscanthus, and other plants.

Fast-growing hardwood trees that are harvested 5 to 8 years after planting are known as short-rotation woody crops. These include hybrid willow and poplar, as well as sycamore, silver maple, eastern cottonwood, green ash, black walnut, and sweetgum.

Agricultural waste: Agricultural waste is also a type of bioresource. Existing lands offer several chances to maximize agricultural resources without obstructing the production of food, feed, fibre, or forest products. Agricultural crop leftovers, which comprise the stalks and leaves, are numerous, diversified, and widely dispersed.

Algae: Algae can be grown using saline or freshwater. Various extremely productive species, such as microalgae, macroalgae and cyanobacteria, are referred to as algae feedstocks for bioenergy. Many people utilize sunlight and nutrition to produce biomass, which has essential elements like lipids, proteins, and carbohydrates that can be improved and turned into a range of biofuels and goods.

Wet waste: This is another type of biomass resource. Wet waste includes Food waste from businesses, institutions, and homes, organic-rich biosolids, manure slurries from concentrated livestock operations, organic wastes from industrial operations, and biogas which is the gaseous byproduct of the decomposition of organic matter in the absence of oxygen. It is derived from any feedstock streams that are all acceptable sources of feedstock.

Bioresource Technology Driving Innovation in the Energy Sector

Bioresource technology is the future of biofuels. The energy sector needs constant innovations of new and improved technologies to tap into the vast potential of biomass energy. Bioresources can help firms become sustainable in their energy use. They can even help reduce their carbon emissions.