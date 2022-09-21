Billing process for amnesty period to start from next month: MD JPDCL

‘Scheme to benefit every strata of society’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Managing Director of Jammu Power Distribution Corporation Limited (JPDCL) Shiv Anant Tayal today called upon the domestic consumers to take the benefit of the Power Amnesty Scheme- 2022 to avail the waiver of 100 percent interest surcharge accumulated on outstanding bills ending March, 2022 and to avoid penalty and legal action, besides disconnection of power.

Giving details of Amnesty Scheme at a press conference this afternoon, he said that 100% Interest/Surcharge accumulated on outstanding bills ending March 2022 shall be waived off in favour of domestic consumers. The principal amount, after waiver of interest up to March 2022, is to be deposited in a maximum of 12 monthly installments by September-2023.

He further said that those failing to avail Amnesty Scheme and don’t pay principal amount shall invite penalty and legal action, besides disconnection of power. The MD added that the current bills generated after March 2022 are to be paid simultaneously with the outstanding principal amnesty amount.

“Those who fail to pay current bills simultaneously shall forfeit the benefit of Amnesty Scheme and face disconnection of power supply”, he cautioned and added that it has been decided that two separate bills—-Current Bills and Amnesty Bills shall be generated for domestic consumers who are eligible to avail Amnesty Scheme. The billing process for amnesty shall start from the next month.

To publicize the scheme, PDD has also decided to form joint teams of District Administration and elected representatives including DDC, BDC Members and Corporators of Jammu Municipal Corporation with PDD officers so that maximum number of people can avail the benefit of the scheme.

“More than 3 lakh domestic power consumers across the Jammu region will obtain the benefit of the Amnesty Scheme approved by the Administrative Council headed by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha”, the MD said, adding “the decision was taken by the Administrative Council in view of domestic consumers not being able to avail the benefits of the last scheme due to spread of COVID-19 pandemic during the scheme period”.

In response to a question, he said that consumers can pay their Amnesty Bills and Current Bills at bank counters, Khidmat Centres and through Bharat Bill pay App, adding “in case of the failure to pay even Rs 1000 of outstanding bill within the prescribed time-frame no benefit of Amnesty Scheme will be given”.

The Amnesty Bills will clearly show the total arrear, interest waived off, payable principal, installment amount and net amount paid by the consumer. Similarly, the current bill will have opening balance after deduction of arrear amount up to March 2022.