Billawaria distributes sewing machines, tailoring kits

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Central Government has launched various welfare schemes to provide assistance to poor, downtrodden besides upliftment of Scheduled Caste, Schedule Tribe, physically handicapped persons and Other Backward Classes of the society.

This was stated by BJP senior leader Baldev Singh Billawaria while addressing after distributing sewing machines and tailoring kits among the women trained in tailoring in Ward Number 56 Gangyal. The programme was organized by Department of Handicraft.

He said that the Department of Handicraft is implementing many schemes to ameliorate the socio-economic status of the people.

Training officer from Department of Handicraft Simmi Dogra besides other officers and locals were present on the occasion.

He said that the Modi Government has taken many steps towards women empowerment and self-reliant India. He added that the women will have to fight for their rights by becoming self-reliant, only then they will be able to get a proper place in society.

He said that previous Government schemes were made only on paper but today from the announcement of any scheme till its implementation, it is continuously being monitored.

He stressed upon the people to come forward and avail the benefits out the schemes launched by the Government.

Ranjit Singh, Rakesh Sangral, Suresh Mishra, Harpal Singh Bali, Jugal Kishore, Abhinandan Sharma, Om Nath and many others were also present on the occasion.