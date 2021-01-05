Bill Gates, World Leaders Praise India’s “Decisive Action” In Virus Fight

New Delhi: Global leaders have lauded India’s leadership in scientific innovation and decisive action to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, as the country gets set to begin the world’s largest vaccination drive against the novel coronavirus.

The Drug Controller General of India on Sunday approved the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech, for restricted emergency use in the country, paving the way for a massive inoculation drive.

“It’s great to see India’s leadership in scientific innovation and vaccine manufacturing capability as the world works to end the COVID-19 pandemic,” Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, said in a tweet on Monday, tagging the Prime Minister’s Office.

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted that India “continues to take decisive action & demonstrate its resolve to end #COVID19 pandemic”.

“As the world’s largest vaccine producer, it’s well placed to do so. If we #ACTogether, we can ensure effective & safe vaccines are used to protect the most vulnerable everywhere,” Ghebreyesus said and tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet.

A day after India’s drug regulator approved two vaccines for restricted emergency use, Prime Minister Modi said the world’s biggest inoculation drive against coronavirus was set to begin in the country.

Praising the scientists and technicians for the ”Made in India” vaccines, he said the country was proud of them. (AGENCY)