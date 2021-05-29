Two civilians shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

SRINAGAR: Two civilians including a 20-year-old youth were killed after the unknown gunmen fired upon them in Jablipora area of Bijbehara of Anantnag district on Saturday evening.

An official said that two civilians were injured after they were fired upon by the suspected militants in Jablipora area.

He said both the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they succumbed to their injuries. He identified the deceased Shahnawaz Ahmad Bhat, 35, son of Ghulam Qadir Bhat, Dental Technician by profession and Sanjeed Ahmad Parray 20, son of Abdul Azeem Parray, a student.

Meanwhile, the official said that the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers. (KNO)