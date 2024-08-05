Bihar: Nine Kanwariyas electrocuted to death, two injured

HAJIPUR, Aug 5: At least nine Kanwar Yatra pilgrims were electrocuted to death and three others sustained injuries when they came in contact with a high-tension overhead wire in Bihar’s Vaishali district, a senior official said on Monday.

The incident took place at Sultanpur village in Industrial police station area on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

“Nine pilgrims (kanwariyas) died and three sustained severe injuries when a high tension overhead wire fell on their vehicle at Sultanpur village under the jurisdiction of Industrial police station in Vaishali district.

“The incident took place on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday when the Kanwariyas were going to Baba Harihar Nath Temple in Sonepur to perform Jalabhishekh,” Rambabu Baitha, Sub-divisional Officer of Hajipur-Sadar, told reporters.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital where their condition is said to be stable.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem and the matter is being investigated, he added. (Agencies)