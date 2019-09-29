Bihar flooded after heavy rain, 73 Dead in 4 days iIn UP

PATNA: Seventy three people have died in four days in Uttar Pradesh where several parts received above-average rainfall this week. A red alert – likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall – has been sounded by the weather office in most districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh.

In Bihar, life has come to a standstill in Patna and several other districts where heavy downpour in the last three days has flooded many parts, disrupting rail and road traffic. Amid heavy rain in Patna and other districts of Bihar, several trains were cancelled this morning.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a review meet, via video conferencing. Heavy rain has also been reported in Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh where several people have died in rain-related incidents in the last few days. (agencies)