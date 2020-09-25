Bihar assembly polls will be one of biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation: EC

NEW DELHI :Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation said Election Commission.

COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in all aspects of life; Bihar polls to be held under new security protocols said Election Commission.

For Bihar polls, EC says voting time to be extended by one hour till 6 pm; COVID-19 patients can vote in last hour of the day.

Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during election campaign said CEC Sunil Arora.

7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves arranged. (agencies)