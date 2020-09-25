NEW DELHI :Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation said Election Commission.
COVID-19 pandemic has forced a new normal in all aspects of life; Bihar polls to be held under new security protocols said Election Commission.
For Bihar polls, EC says voting time to be extended by one hour till 6 pm; COVID-19 patients can vote in last hour of the day.
Social distancing norms will need to be followed at public gatherings during election campaign said CEC Sunil Arora.
7 lakh hand sanitisers, 46 lakh masks, 6 lakh PPE kits, 6.7 lakh face shields, 23 lakh pairs of hand gloves arranged. (agencies)
Bihar assembly polls will be one of biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation: EC
NEW DELHI :Bihar assembly polls will be one of the biggest elections globally to be held during prevailing COVID-19 situation said Election Commission.
Editorial
Encroachments on forest land
Oxygen crisis due to mismanagement