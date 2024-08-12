Bihar | 7 Dead In Stampede At Baba Siddhnath Temple In Jehanabad

Jehanabad (Bihar), Aug 12: At least seven people died and nine others got injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district, in the early hours of Monday.

Confirming the incident, Jehanabad DM Alankrita Pandey said, “At least seven people died and nine were injured in a stampede at Baba Siddhanath Temple in Makhdumpur, Jehanabad district. We are monitoring everything and now the situation is under control.”

Divakar Kumar Vishwakarma, SHO Jehanabad said, “DM and SP visited the spot and they are taking stock of the situation…A total of seven people have died…We are meeting and inquiring the family members (of the people dead and injured)…We are trying to identify the people (who have died), after this we will send the bodies for post-mortem…”

Meanwhile, Vikas Kumar, SDO Jehanabad, expressed his grief over the incident, saying “It is a sad incident…All the arrangements were tight, we are taking stock of the situation and then will further inform you about this….”