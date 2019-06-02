Big tragedy averted in Amritsar as bikers throw bag containing hand grenades

AMRITSAR: A big tragedy related to militancy was averted on Sunday, when the security forces found a bag containing two hand grenades in Raja Sansi area of this district.

Police administration had tightened the security across the district, to check any kind of violence during the ‘Ghallughara Saptah,’ organised by the Sikh radicals, to mark the 35th anniversary of Operation Bluestar.

The security forces and the police had laid special nakas across the district, especially around the religious institutions and the main roads, leading to the city.

Police, during checking near the Nirnakari Bhawan at Raja Sansi, signalled two bike-borne youth to stop for checking, but they sped away, after throwing the bag they were carrying. Police recovered two hand grenades from the bag, after which a high alert had been sounded in the district. (AGENCIES)