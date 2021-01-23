Big B’s beauty remark about Gita Gopinath on ‘KBC’ irks netizens

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s comments praising Gita Gopinath’s beauty during a recent episode of “Kaun Banega Crorepati” may have floored the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief but many on social media took offence to the remark.

On Friday, Gopinath took to Twitter and shared a clip from the aforementioned game show, in which Bachchan asked the candidate on the hot seat to identify the person shown on the screen.

“The economist seen in this image has been the chief economist of which organisation since 2019,” the veteran actor asked as Ms Gopinath’s image was displayed on the screen.

He then said, “Her face is so beautiful that no one can relate her to the economy”, before listing out the four options to the contestant.

An elated Gopinath said in her post that she has been a fan of Bachchan for a very long time and the video will always remain special to her.

“Ok, I don’t think I will ever get over this. As a HUGE fan of Big B @SrBachchan, the Greatest of All Time, this is special!,” she posted.

However, not many were impressed by Bachchan’s remark during the episode as they found it to be “sexist” and one that links beauty with brains.

“‘Her face is so beautiful that nobody would associate her with the economy’ —says Amitabh Bachchan on Gita Gopinath, the head of IMF. Gita Gopinath should’ve returned the compliment by saying, ‘His brain is so small that nobody would associate him with intelligence’,” tweeted one user.

Another user posted, “Amitabh Bachchan said Gita Gopinath’s face is so beautiful that no one will associate it with Economics. Meanings – 1. Females in Economics are not good looking. 2. Good looking females cannot be economists. 3. Beauty and brains don’t go together. 4. I am a patriarchal idiot.” (AGENCIES)