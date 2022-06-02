Biden announces new security assistance for Ukraine

Washington, June 2: US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes HIMARS rocket systems.
“Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military,” Biden said in a statement.
“This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances.”
