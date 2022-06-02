Washington, June 2: US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes HIMARS rocket systems.
“Today, I am announcing a significant new security assistance package to provide timely and critical aid to the Ukrainian military,” Biden said in a statement.
“This new package will arm them with new capabilities and advanced weaponry, including HIMARS with battlefield munitions, to defend their territory from Russian advances.”
(UNI)
Biden announces new security assistance for Ukraine
Washington, June 2: US President Joe Biden announced a new Ukraine military assistance package, which includes HIMARS rocket systems.