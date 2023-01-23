Bharti Airtel appoints Naval Seth as Head of Investor Relations

Kolkata, Jan 23: Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Monday announced the appointment of Naval Seth as the Head of Investor Relations.

In this role, Naval will spearhead Airtel’s representation amongst investors, lenders, equity partners, & financial institutions and will report to Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer, according to a media statement here.

Welcoming Naval to the role, Soumen Ray, Chief Financial Officer, Bharti Airtel said: We are delighted to have Naval with us. His deep relationships with the investment community, strong subject knowledge in Equity Research and Capital Markets will add immense value to the company as we steer ahead in our growth journey. I wish Naval the very best.

Naval joins Airtel from Emkay Global Financial Services Limited where he was Deputy Head of Research. Prior to that, he had worked with ICICI Securities Limited. Naval brings with him over 14 years of experience in Equity Research and Capital Markets. He has a deep research experience across both B2B and B2C facing businesses along with a trusted relationship with the investment community.

Over the years, Naval has been recognized for in-depth and differentiated research across the sectors- Telecom, Media and Consumer Discretionary. He has also been consistently voted by institutional investors and also ranked in Asia Money polls.

(UNI)