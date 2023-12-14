Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G Plus services in J&K

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 14: Bharti Airtel, a leading telecommunications services provider, today announced the launch of its 5G Plus services in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today, Airtel’s services are operational across all states and union territories of India, boasting a customer base exceeding 50 million,” a spokesman of Airtel said, adding, that Airtel’s 5G network spans all 22 districts in J&K, serving approximately 1 million customers on its superfast 5G network.

The spokesman said the one-year journey since the launch of 5G connectivity in J&K has been a testament to Bharti Airtel’s commitment to providing cutting-edge technology and seamless connectivity to the people of the region. The introduction of 5G has not only transformed communication but has also contributed to the overall technological advancement in J&K, he added.

“With Airtel 5G Plus, the company aims to bring an even more enhanced and immersive 5G experience to its customers. Its service is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-speed internet, low latency, and a more robust network, thereby enriching the digital lives of residents and businesses in the region,” the spokesman said.

He said the advantages of Airtel 5G Plus include Ultra-fast speeds up to 20-30 times that of 4G, Super-fast call connections and crystal-clear voice experiences, optimal high-definition video streaming and environmentally friendly attributes.

“Making the transition to Airtel 5G Plus is seamless. All customers with 5G-enabled mobile phones can effortlessly switch to Airtel 5G Plus, No SIM change is required; existing Airtel 4G SIMs are 5G-enabled, existing 4G data plans will seamlessly operate on 5G until the complete roll-out,” the spokesman said.

He said to activate 5G Plus service, the customer just needs to change the handset settings by going to Settings tab, getting to Connections or Mobile Network and select the 5G network mode.