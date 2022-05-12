BharatX raises $4.5 million from YC and others in seed round

Mumbai, May 12:BharatX, a Y-Combinator (YC) backed company, has raised $4.5 million in a seed round from Y Combinator, 8i Ventures, Multiply Ventures, Soma Capital and other investors to enable embedded credit in the Indian market, it was announced on Thursday.

Existing investor Java Capital also participated in the round. The round also saw participation from many marquee Angels including Arash Ferdowsi, Co-founder, Dropbox,Harshil Mathur, CEO & Co-Founder, Razorpay, Shashank Kumar, Founder, Razorpay, Varun Alagh, Co-founder & CEO, Mamaearth, Kunal Shah, Founder and CEO, CRED, Ankur Aggarwal, Co-founder, Dunzo and Vikas Choudhury, President, Reliance Jio BharatX, a consumer credit venture, provides embedded credit by partnering with brands and websites to provide a credit feature in their apps to serve customers. It operates White-labeled Buy Now Pay Later and other Credit products on more than 50 consumer-facing platforms via it’s APIs and SDK. It aims to deliver seamless embedded credit experiences on several consumer-facing platforms across India, with zero credit risk and zero operational hurdles for the Brands it partners with.

Mehul Jindal, Co-founder & CEO, BharatX, says, Consumers of India deserve a better class of Credit products out there. Today, if you look at the landscape, most players have low Credit Eligibility approval rates, long documentation sign-up processes and unethical collection practices.

We want to give the Middle Class of India easy access to credit products that they deserve yet are not able to access today, while setting the bar for world-class UX and customer service while doing so.

Our B2B2C business model enables us to not only win trust of users via the Brand power of players we work with, but also enable us to reach to Millions of users at Scale with almost Zero Cost.. And with this new round of support from our investors, we’re looking to scale up faster & more aggressively in the near future, he adds.

The funds raised will be used to build & expand the team, enhance & develop the product further and for market expansion. Powered with a credit approval rate of 45 ? 55%, which is 3-4X the market standard, BharatX aims to increase the credit stack on offer by launching new product verticals such as UPI Credit, Pay in 3 and 15/30 day cycle products like Credit Cards. (UNI)