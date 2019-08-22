Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Karyakartas, led by Delhi State BJYM President Sunil Yadav, felicitating Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and celebrating abrogation of Article 370, at New Delhi on Thursday.
Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Karyakartas, led by Delhi State BJYM President Sunil Yadav, felicitating Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh and celebrating abrogation of Article 370, at New Delhi on Thursday.
Editorial
Fate of the puffed ‘Dry Port’ in Jammu
Why shying away from robust policy for audit?
Health and medical care in the country
Irregularities galore in Tawi Barrage Project
Preserving country’s cultural heritage
Great relief to JK students