Bhakshi stadium and FIFA level Football ground

As against a sanctioned cost of over Rs.40 crore in respect of the project of upgrading of Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar into a world class FIFA level Football ground which was sanctioned by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs in the year 2016, how can additional amount of Rs.11 crore as demanded by National Project Construction Corporation Limited (NPCC) be justified ? More so, in the light of the observations made by the inspection team constituted by Department of Youth Services and Sports, Jammu and Kashmir. By all accounts , this project sanctioned under Prime Minister’s Development Package has not apparently come up as expectations and is still incomplete .

How can unilateral changes in designs in some works, repugnant to the ones given in the Detailed Project Report , be made by the executing agency as pointed out by the inspection team? Moreover, quality of works etc too has not been found satisfactory. RCC Retaining Wall and allied works too have been commented upon adversely . Extra but superfluous works not required have been done instead as mentioned in the DPR. A long period of four years has been taken in completing the prestigious and so much a high cost bearing project but still is incomplete and additional amount of Rs.11 crore is demanded for completing the left out works .

A holistic view of the entire project needs to be made and to suggest how so much of funds amounting to Rs.40 crore are found insufficient to demand additional Rs.11 crore – whether part thereof was due to escalation factor taking part due to extending so far this project to more than four long years.