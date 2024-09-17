BGSBU teachers named among top scientists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Two faculty members of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University (BGSBU) Dr. Mohd Asgher and Dr. Arif Tasleem Jan of the Department of Botany, featured among the top 2% scientists of the World notified by Stanford University, USA for the year 2024.

Prof. Akbar Masood Vice Chancellor of the University congratulated both the faculty members on the achievement.

He termed the achievement as a matter of honour and prestige for the entire teaching fraternity of BGSBU.

“This recognition has placed the Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University in the global map of research. The achievement significantly highlights the academic and research contribution of the University,” he said.