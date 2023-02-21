Best Places to Stay in Kashmir

Kashmir is the land of paradise in India, there’s no other way to describe its magnificence and beauty. The combination of snow-capped mountains and picturesque towns makes this one of the best places to visit if you are in India.

Not just during the chilly and freezing winter months, Kashmir stands out with its glory even more so during the summer months. However, where do you stay when in Kashmir?

Given that this beautiful natural wonderland is driven by tourists throughout the year, finding a luxurious stay won’t be as challenging. With Cozy Cozy, you can find the best deals when comparing the prices of these accommodations across multiple booking websites.

But, before that, let us walk you through the top places you should check out for accommodation when in Kashmir.

RK Sarovar Portico

If you are in Srinagar City and want something lowkey and laidback, the RK Sarovar Portico is no doubt one of the best places. The hotel is built on the cliff side, so you can be assured that the view from the rooms is breathtaking.

Since the hotel is located in the epicenter of the city, you won’t find it hard to access all your top tourist destinations nearby as well. Most of the popular sightseeing spots are within walking distance from the hotel, which is pretty great too.

Welcome Hotel Gulmarg

If budget isn’t a constraint for you and you can pay around INR 5000 per night, we’d highly recommend checking out Welcome Hotel Gulmarg. This is an award-winning accommodation in Jammu and Kashmir that’s known for its hospitality.

The hotel is located along the slopes of the majestic mountains and remains capped with snow during the winter months. But, if you are visiting Kashmir during the summer months, the area is often covered in lush greenery, which is a sight to behold. While you are there, don’t miss out on the view of the Nanga Parbat.

Nedou’s Hotel

Again, Nedou’s Hotel does not have cheap accommodation but it is also a boutique hotel, so the price is justified. They have been in business for the past 120 years, which means that their establishment is well-acclaimed in Gulmarg and the surrounding areas.

If you are planning your trip to Kashmir during the fall season or the early winter months, we’d highly recommend checking out this place. Besides the opportunity to go skiing, the hotel also offers small and well-equipped cottages, which will most likely elevate your getaway experience for the better.

Wangnoo Houseboats

There’s no point in booking a trip to Kashmir if you don’t even stay overnight on a houseboat. While there are several available in the city, we’d recommend checking out Wangnoo Houseboats. You get to immerse yourself in the hospitality of the people while soaking in the beauty of the Dal Lake.

The houseboat has different categories of rooms, ranging from standard deluxe rooms to a suite. You can book one depending on your budget and availability. The stay on board is luxurious and a very unique experience that you potentially won’t get if you live in a standard hotel.

Hotel Glacier Heights

If you are on a budget and don’t want to splurge all your money on hotels while in Kashmir, the Hotel Glacier Heights is a good place to check. You get comfort, luxury, security, and hospitality – all wrapped up in affordability.

The hotel is located in Sonamarg, which is perfect for tourists who are either exploring the city or have a trip planned to Amarnath. You can choose this hotel as a halt and make the most out of your stay in Kashmir. Besides providing good accommodation, the place can also help you arrange all the adventure activities you want to partake in.

The Heritage by Heevan

When visiting Kashmir, luxury is something that most people put to the front. Most tourists want to make the most out of their vacation and if you are one of them, The Heritage by Heevan is a great place to book your stay.

Keep in mind that it is a luxury accommodation, so be prepared to pay upward of INR 9000 per night. It could be more if you are visiting during peak season. Besides the rustic wooden architecture, what makes this place so chic is the location. It is placed amid an idyllic setting that’s going to make you feel like you have traveled somewhere international.

WelcomHotel Pine-n-Peak

Staying at the WelcomHotel Pine-n-Peak is nothing short of an indulgence. The rooms or the cottages are one of a kind and the place is more like a resort than anything else. It is located in the Pahalgam Valley and you get to stay with a backdrop of the thick blanket of greenery and the beauty of Lidder River.

The place is well-equipped with all the amenities you might need for relaxation, including spas, restaurants, lawns with tables and chairs, adventure sports, etc. Overall, the experiences available in the hotel are well worth the price.

Hotel Rah Villas

The last mention in the list is the Hotel Rah Villas, which is another one-of-a-kind hotel. Nestled in between the steep mountains and the terrain greenery, the hotel is located in Sonamarg town, away from the hustle and bustle of the main city.

What makes this place so enticing is the silence and tranquillity that blankets this property. If you are looking for a quick rendezvous away from the fast-paced life in the city, this is an escape you won’t mind paying for. Since it’s one of the best luxury hotels in Kashmir, be assured that you might have to book well in advance.

Booking hotel accommodations in Kashmir can be a little challenging, especially with the heavy demand. Given how touristy the place is, securing your bookings well in advance is the key. We hope this list of places in Kashmir give you a good idea of the top affordable and luxury stays you can consider booking for your next trip to the place.