Best governance practices come from innovative ideas: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, May 27 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) Ministry of Earth Science; MoS of Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that best governance practices come from innovative ideas. He said, civil servants need to focus on innovative ideas having replicability and sustainability which can be used as best governance practices.

Addressing the 2nd National Good Governance Webinar Series on Health, Dr Jitendra Singh said, in the run up to Civil Services Day on April 21, 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has mandated DARPG to hold virtual conferences with District Collectors and Other Officers over the next 12-months from April,2022 to March,2023.

Speaking on the current Webinar on Health and mainly on the subject of “Sickle Cell Anaemia Control Programme” among tribal population in Gujarat, Dr Jitendra Singh said that it is a genetic blood disorder for which there is a general lack of awareness in society and he called for comprehensive screening to detect it. The Minister said, this is an example of good governance initiative of integrating the various activities among different Departments of Government and various NGOs for better implementation of the programme for reducing burden of Sickle Cell Anaemia, and thereby increasing productivity, longevity and quality of life through Screening, Early Diagnosis, Prompt Treatment and Counselling for preventing transmission of disease to next generation and minimise the morbidity and mortality.

Referring to another PM’s Award-Winning Initiatives in Health Sector for Making Medicine Affordable, Chittorgarh, Government of Rajasthan, the Minister said this is also an example of good governance initiative for establishment of district-wise low-cost drugs shops (fair price shops), making medicines more affordable and accessible to people and ensuring their complete treatment.

Secretary, DARPG, V.Srinivas said that 13 webinars would be conducted on different themes under the good governance initiatives that have been felicitated the Prime Minister’s Award for Excellence in Public Administration in the past years since its inception in 2006. He said, the themes selected for the National Webinars are proposed to cover multiple sectors like health, education, environment, disaster management, priority programmes, Jal/water management etc. The awarded States/Districts will present their exemplary work in these National Webinars, the purpose being to highlight the best practices and award-winning initiatives for replication by other States/Districts. The first webinar in the series was held on 28th April, 2022 on the theme ‘PM’s Award-Winning Initiatives in Improving Service Delivery’.

The State AR Secretaries, District Collectors, Additional Chief Secretaries/Principal Secretaries/Secretaries of Health & Family Welfare, Mission Directors of National Health Mission of States/UTs, Chief Medical & Health Officers, Principal Medical Officers/Community Health Centres of all Districts and Faculties of Indian Institute of Public Administration and its Branches all over India joined the event virtually.