Besides Taliban, anti-drone strategy, use of prisons, Social Media by militants on agenda

LG likely to meet PM, HM in New Delhi today

Civil, police, Intl officers to join Shah’s meeting

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 8: Apart from Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, an anti-drone strategy, use of some prisons by the under-trial militants to hatch conspiracies and misuse of Social Media from across the border are among other major issues which are likely to figure at the high-level meeting called by Union Home Minister Amit Shah with top brass of Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow afternoon.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reached New Delhi today. He is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow morning and will have meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon.

Meeting with Shah is likely to be attended by Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Home Secretary Shaleen Kabra, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh and Intelligence chief Rashmi Ranjan Swain. Top officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and Central Agencies will also be present, official sources told the Excelsior.

This will be the first high-level meeting to be chaired by Shah with top officials of MHA, Central Agencies and representatives of Jammu and Kashmir post Afghanistan fall to Taliban though the Home Minister had held various such meetings with MHA and other officials.

While the Lieutenant Governor has reached New Delhi, the top officials of civil and police administration will be flying to the Union capital tomorrow morning.

While Afghanistan situation and development works in Jammu and Kashmir are likely to dominate the meeting, sources said the Union Home Ministry is also concerned about increasing threat from drone attacks especially in the areas falling along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB) and security establishments as there were reports that Pakistan army and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) have secured many sophisticated drones from China which have higher range of flying.

“There have also been concerns about the anti-drone technology. Security experts are of the view that it should be fool-proof as shots fired at drones shouldn’t hit the own helicopters,” sources said, adding for the purpose a greater coordination was required among the security agencies.

A series of incidents have come to the fore in which Pakistan army, ISI and militants have used drones for arms dropping close to LoC and IB in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Punjab. While most of the weapons dropped through drones have been recovered by security forces, some of the consignments have fallen in the hands of militants. First drone strikes were carried out by the militants on June 26 at Indian Air force (IAF) Station in Satwari in which two IAF personnel were injured while minor damage was caused to the building.

According to sources, a strategy is likely to be formed over curbing use of some of the prisons by the under-trial militants .

“There were reports that some of the militants were hatching conspiracies despite being lodged in the jails,” sources said.

Sometime back, police and CID had recovered large quantity of incriminating material including SIM cards, mobile telephones, sharp edged weapons etc from high-security Kot Bhalwal jail where large number of top militants including Pakistanis are lodged.

Misuse of Social Media from across the border to fan trouble in Jammu and Kashmir is also on agenda of the Union Home Ministry and the meeting could discuss steps required to check it. Already, many attempts have been detected by Jammu and Kashmir Police in which inimical elements sitting in Pakistan had tried to create tension through Social Media from across the border.

As already reported by the Excelsior, the meeting will discuss fallout of Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and increasing nexus of China-Pakistan-Taliban.

Various other issues pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir including infrastructural development and execution of works under the Prime Minister’s Development Project (PMDP) will also come up under review during the meeting, they said.

“Situation on anti-militancy front and law and order is also expected to figure in the meeting,” they added and said the situation has been fully under control with no incident taking place after the death of Hurriyat Conference leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani in the Kashmir valley.

Along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB), the February 25, 2021 ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan has been holding despite infiltration attempts by the militants in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

“There has been no ceasefire violation by the Pakistan army and Rangers on LoC and IB respectively though the militants have made series of attempts to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir from Sunderbani, Nowshera, Salhutri and other places in Rajouri and Poonch districts,” sources said, adding that majority of intrusion bids have been successfully thwarted by the troops.

Few days back, Amit Shah had launched web portal for Central Sector Schemes of Jammu and Kashmir under new Industrial Policy.

It may be mentioned here that the Central Government’s Public Outreach-II by around 70 Ministers is starting tomorrow during which the Union Ministers will tour various parts of Jammu and Kashmir.