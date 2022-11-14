Berozgar se Swarozgar | J&K Govt providing new opportunities, interventions for youth to make Sheep, Goat rearing lucrative

ISDS emerging as major tool for strengthening of Sheep sector

SRINAGAR, NOVEMBER 14: Jammu and Kashmir Government is providing new opportunities, and identifying necessary interventions to make the Sheep, Goat rearing more lucrative for the farmers.

The aim of the Government is to increase livestock productivity and production in a sustainable manner and focus on untapped potential for the export and value added products.

High genetic potential breeds of sheep, exotic breeds for crossbreeding, marketing facilities and preventive mechanism of endemic disease problems is bringing overall improvement in sheep rearing sector and improving socio-economic status of a vast majority of livestock producers.

Various reforms and initiatives like Integrated Sheep Development Scheme (ISDS) was introduced by the government for modernization and promotion of the sheep farming sector and strengthening of commercial activities and output of the sector which provides the means of livelihood to about 12 lakh families in the UT.

The launch of Integrated Sheep Development Scheme (ISDS) has achieved major strides in supplementing livestock production and building entrepreneurship in this sector across Jammu and Kashmir.

The scheme aims to promote the establishment of sheep and goat units in the union territory. Sheep sector makes a valuable contribution to the economically weaker sections of the society by their multifaceted utility of producing wool, meat, skin, manure, among others. Under this scheme, financial assistance from the banks has been made available along with other incentives and subsidies.

ISDS is one of the schemes of Sheep Husbandry Department aimed at not only achieving breakthrough in wool and mutton production but also addressing the problems of unemployment across Jammu and Kashmir. Any individual /group of individuals/self-help group/cooperative society/farmers producer organization is eligible to apply for the scheme.

The scheme also has the provision of Procurement of Shearing units (Comprising of one shearing machine, one Genset and shearing accessories/spares), 50% of the unit cost as total eligible subsidy with a ceiling of Rs 75,000/unit whichever is less. Any individual (trained in MSS or intending to undergo training in MSS) is eligible for the scheme.

The scheme is majorly contributing towards achieving Prime Minister’s vision of doubling farmers’ income as it augments the income of farmers that they generate by practising agriculture.

The Department also provides breeders with all kinds of assistance during disease outbreaks to minimize the loss. The structural changes and consolidation of different programmes for farm and non-farm population in the rural areas is nothing short of a revolution for rural J&K.

Thirty- three year old Mumtaza Begum, a college dropout from Sheikpal Watrina area of district Bandipora in 2020 setup a 50 ewe sheep unit under ISDS.

“There are two men working in my farm on a monthly salary of 9000 each,” said Mumtaza. Starting with 50 sheep, Mumtaza now owns more than 250 sheep. She not only earns livelihood for herself but for the family besides providing livelihood to two other families.

Similarly, 28-yr-old lady Masrat Jan from Lawaypora area of Bandipora has adopted 100 Eve unit.

“I am giving employment to three unemployed youth besides supporting my family economically” Masrat said. She expressed her happiness and thanked UT Government, District Administration and sheep Husbandry department for providing her assistance in establishing the unit.

Masrat Jan appeals the unemployed youth to come forward and take benefit of different schemes provided by Government to be self sufficient.