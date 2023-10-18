Benefits Of Social Welfare Schemes Must Reach The People Without Any Delay: LG To Officials

Lt Governor chairs review meeting with District Administration Baramulla

Takes stock of development projects and welfare schemes in the district

LG directs the officials to focus on education, capacity building, healthcare, tourism sector and implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development Programme to enhance the urban-rural growth

Greater availability of educational opportunities to all marginalized and weaker sections of society is the key to improve literacy rate and to create a better future for our children: LG Sinha

BARAMULLA, Oct 18: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today chaired a meeting with District Administration Baramulla and reviewed the progress of development projects and welfare schemes in the district.

The meeting was attended by Ms Safina Baig, DDC Chairperson, Baramulla; Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary; Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Sh Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Heads of various departments and senior officers of Civil and Police administration.

The Lt Governor directed the officials to focus on education, capacity building, healthcare, tourism sector and implementation of Holistic Agriculture Development programme to enhance the urban-rural growth.

Benefits of social welfare schemes must reach the people without any delay, he added.

Greater availability of educational opportunities to all marginalized and weaker sections of society is the key to improve literacy rate and to create a better future for our children. Administration at all level should work in a cohesive manner to ensure that every child has access to quality education, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor directed the District Administration to tap the tourism potential of border areas, wetlands, and places of heritage and religious importance in the district.

He directed the officials to intensify the efforts to uproot the evil of drugs from the society. He said the districts should compete in a healthy manner for beautification of towns and maintaining cleanliness in and around public places and water bodies.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the winter preparedness of the district administration, concerned departments and directed for execution of coordinated action plans for uninterrupted supply of basic amenities during winter.

Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla presented a comprehensive overview of the developmental scenario in the district. She also briefed the Lt Governor on the progress of Srinagar-Baramulla-Uri NHW Expressway and other key projects.

Later, several delegations comprising of PRI representatives; Fruit Growers Association Sopore; PM Package employees and Civil Society members called on the Lt Governor and projected their concerning issues and demands.