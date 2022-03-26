BeansAffairs opens outlet in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 26: BeansAffair—A Restro Cafe has opened its outlet at South Block Bahu Plaza in Jammu here.

The cafe was inaugurated by Arun Gupta, President Chamber of Commerce and Industries (CCI) in presence of Gaurav Gupta, General Secretary CCI.

Owners of Cafe Yudhishther and Rudra Sharma are from Hospitality and Service Industry and have vast experience of 8 years.

BeansAffair is the second cafe outlet and will provide variety of continental, Chinese dishes and coffee related beverages with best beans in town.