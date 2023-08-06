B’desh’s dengue death toll exceeds 300 as total cases nearing 64k

Dhaka, Aug 6: Bangladesh reported 10 more deaths and 2,495 dengue cases on Saturday, the country’s health ministry said.

According to the figure reported by the country’s Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the number of confirmed infections in the country totaled 63,968 so far this year, while fatalities stood at 303 since January.

The South Asian country experienced its highest spike in dengue cases last month, with 43,854 new infections and 204 deaths reported, the DGHS said.

The June-September monsoon period is the season of dengue fever in Bangladesh, which is considered a high-risk nation prone to mosquito-borne diseases. (UNI)