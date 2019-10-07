BDC elections to be held minus 33 pc electorates in J&K

Kupwara tops in Electoral College

CEO appoints 163 Observers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 7: The Block Development Council (BDC) elections scheduled to be held on October 24 will be conducted without nearly 33 percent electorates with majority of missing voters falling in the militancy-infested Kashmir valley where vacancies of the Panchayat members couldn’t be filled because of the disturbed conditions.

However, official sources told the Excelsior that there was no bar on conduct of the elections because of the vacancies and existing voters were eligible to elect Chairpersons of 310 out of 316 BDCs in the State. Of 316 BDCs, there were 148 in Jammu province, 137 in Kashmir and 31 in Ladakh.

Sarpanchs and Panchs comprised the Electoral College for electing the BDC chairpersons in Jammu and Kashmir unlike other States of the country where all voters of the block can contest and vote for the post of chairperson. In J&K, only Sarpanchs and Panchs can contest the election for the post of the BDC chairpersons.

“Jammu and Kashmir had total of 39,592 Sarpanchs and Panchs i.e. the voters for electing the BDC chairpersons. Of them, Kashmir has 19,578, Jammu 18,384 and Ladakh 1630.

The Electoral College announced by the Election Authority is 26,629 including 18316 Male and 8313 Females. Majority of the missing electorates were in Kashmir valley, where number of posts of Sarpanchs and Panchs remained vacant during last year’s Panchayat polls especially in South Kashmir due to reluctance of the people to join the electoral fray because of the militant threats,” sources said.

Significantly, out of 19,578 posts of Sarpanchs and Panchs in 137 BDCs in Kashmir, the Election Authority has published Electoral College of only 7029 with 12549 vacancies, which comes out at around 64 percent.

However, the shortfall was negligible in Jammu and Ladakh regions.

Out of 18384 voters in Jammu region, 18015 were in place, which means just 2 percent seats were vacant while in Ladakh, there was an Electoral College of 1585 out of total of 1630, the shortfall being negligible.

Overall, according to sources, nearly 33 percent Electoral College was missing in the State, majority in the Kashmir valley, where people had refused to contest at some places for the posts of Sarpanchs and Panchs during the elections held in November-December 2018 after a gap of more than seven years. The vacancies were not filled again.

As per the Electoral College finalized by the Election Authority, there were highest number of 2783 voters in Kupwara district of Kashmir followed by 2703 in Jammu district, 2687 in Rajouri, 2186 in Kathua, 2072 in Udhampur, 2069 in Poonch, 1900 in Doda, 1450 in Baramulla, 1339 in Reasi, 1150 in Ramban, 1016 in Kishtwar and 893 in Samba.

Lowest numbers of 43 voters were in Srinagar district.

In Ladakh, Kargil has 841 and Leh 744 electorates.

Bandipora has 584 electorates, Ganderbal 374, Budgam 650, Pulwama 132, Shopian 82, Kulgam 168 and Anantnag 763.

Meanwhile, the Election Authority has braced up for conduct of the elections by setting up 310 polling stations i.e. one each for one Block Development Council. An equal number of 310 Returning Officers and Assistant Returning Officers have been deployed for smooth conduct of elections, sources said.

October 9 is the last date for filing of nomination papers. Number of Independent candidates have already filed their papers but majority of candidates are likely to join the fray on the last date, sources said.

The BJP, Congress, Panthers Party and other organizations have already decided to contest the BDC elections while there was no word so far from National Conference, People’s Democratic Party, People’s Conference, Left parties and some other Kashmir centric organisations. Their decision might be known officially tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Election Authority (Chief Electoral Officer), J&K has appointed 163 Observers for the conduct of Election for Chairpersons of the BDCs

According to an order issued by the CEO, 79 Observers have been appointed for Jammu division while as 63 for Kashmir and 16 in Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the General Administration Department has directed all the Observers appointed in connection with the conduct of BDC elections in the State to report to the respective Deputy Commissioner/District Panchayat Election Officer by or before October 9, corresponding to the last date for filing of nomination papers.