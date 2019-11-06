NEW DELHI We will not tolerate any incident of violence involving lawyers, police and public said Bar Council Chairman.

Police lodged 2 FIRs against lawyers, this action is unjustified said BCI Chairman.

I assure public that requisite action will be taken against lawyers involved in incidents of violence said BCI Chairman tells media.

BCI Chairman accuses police personnel of making provocative statements against judges and lawyers during their protest.

Regarding Tis Hazari clash, BCI Chairman demands that policemen involved in violence be arrested. (agencies)