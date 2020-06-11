BCCI working towards hosting IPL 2020 by this year, even if it plays in empty stadium

Kolkata: The Indian cricket board is looking all options if IPL-2020 could  be played by this year, even if hosting in empty stadium.    ” BCCI ( Board of Control for Cricket in India) is looking at all possibilities of hosting  IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums,” a media report, attributed to board president Sourav Ganguly said today.    “The BCCI is working on all possible options to ensure that we are able to stage the  IPL this year, even if it means playing the tournament in empty stadiums.    The fans, franchisees, players, broadcasters, sponsors and all other stakeholders are  keenly looking forward to the possibility of IPL being hosted this year,” Ganguly’s letter,  to the affiliated members of the board across the country, said    The report said the board is going ahead with its plans to stage the IPL later this year  despite the International Cricket Council (ICC) taking its time to decide on the fate of the  ICC T20 World Cup in October.

In a letter to the state associations on Wednesday (June 10), BCCI president Sourav  Ganguly has stated that the board will shortly decide on the future course of action. BCCI  is willing to host the event, that is critical to its revenue, in empty stadium.    “Recently a lot of players, both from India and other countries, participating in IPL have  also shown their keenness on being a part of this year’s IPL. We are optimistic and the  BCCI will shortly decide on the future course of action on this,” the letter added. (AGENCIES)

