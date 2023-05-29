BBIA resents mass transfer of doctors from ESI Hospital

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 29: Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA) has expressed strong resentment over the mass transfer of doctors from ESI Model Hospital , Bari Brahmana.

An emergency meeting of BBIA was held today under chairmanship of Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA in the presence of Tarun Singla, senior vice president, Ajay Langer vice president, Viraaj Malhotra general secretary, Rajesh Jain secretary, Vivek Singhal treasurer BBIA and other members.

During discussions members present in the meeting raised serious concern in respect of mass scale transfer of doctors from the ESI Model Hospital Bari Brahmana as per the order issued on May 20, 2023 by the ESIC headquarter New Delhi which includes six Specialists and 13 Medical Officers which may be resulting into total collapse of healthcare facility available to ESI registered workers and staff.

It is also surprised to note that the Specialists with the requisite qualification in their respective filed posted in the ESI dispensaries as Medical Officers which is as total violation of ESI Corporation guidelines which clearly say that the services of any Medical Officers with the requisite qualification shall be for working in the ESIC Hospitals.

On the basis of present registered IP’s with ESIC which may be increase in manifold on the basis of massive Industrial investment on card on the basis of New Central Sector Scheme 2021, a proposal has already approved by Union Ministry of Labour and Employment for the upgradation of ESI Hospital from 50 to 100 beds. Any step about reducing the strength of staff at ESI Hospital Bari Brahmana may be resulting into the mass scale agitation by the Industrial workers.

It is pertinent to mention here that the ESIC Model hospital Bari Brahmana is the only hospital in J&K catering to the medical care services of ESIC insured persons of entire UT and IPs are already visiting this hospital from far-flung areas and difficult terrains which are approximately 300-400 kms away from this hospital.

BBIA urged the Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Rehana Batul, Commissioner/Secretary, Labour and Employment for immediate intervention for the posting of requisite Medical and Paramedical staff in ESI Model Hospital.