BBIA delegation interacts with Union MoS Power

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, May 24: A delegation of Bari Brahmana Industries Association led by Lalit Mahajan, president BBIA presented a memorandum to Krishan Pal Gurjar, Union Minister of State for Power and Heavy Industries in presence of Jugal Kishore Sharma Member Parliament Jammu, Chander Prakash Ganga, former Industries & Commerce Minister, J&K Govt, Kashav Dutt Sharma Chairperson, District Development Council, Samba, Ajay Langer vice president, BBIA and Viraaj Malhotra general secretary, BBIA at Bari Brahmana here today.

While welcoming the Minister of State, Mahajan, conveyed gratitude to Govt of India working under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the grant of Fiscal Incentives of Rs 28,400 crores for the Industrial Sector of J&K against which massive investment proposals amounting to nearly Rs.72000 crores has been received by the Industries Department which will open the doors for employment opportunities to local youth.

BBIA president highlighted various issues related to the Industrial Sector for the kind consideration of Krishan Pal Gurjar which include creation of Power infrastructure with in time bound manner in new proposed Industrial Estates, establishment of Mother Industry in Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, reimbursement of road freight for the dispatch of Industrial goods to domestic market as well as for export from Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, compulsory purchase by Central Govt /Union Territory of J&K Govt Departments from local MSME Sector.

Union Minister informed that Rs12000 crores has been granted to JKUT for the creation and up-gradation of Power infrastructure with the allocation of requisite funds for creating the Infrastructure in the upcoming Industrial Estates for providing uninterrupted Power supply to Industrial Sector and also assured the delegation to resolve the issues related to the Industrial Sector as early as possible for speedy Industrial growth in Union Territory of J&K.