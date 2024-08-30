BBIA delegation calls on MD JPDCL

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 29: A delegation of the Bari Brahmana Industries Association (BBIA), led by Lalit Mahajan, president, along with Tarun Singla, senior vice president, BBIA, called on Ch Mohd Yasin, Managing Director, Jammu Power Development Corporation Ltd. (JPDCL), in the presence of Rishi Kant Gupta, treasurer and Annil Suri, former president, BBIA in his office chamber here today.

During the meeting, Mahajan and Singla highlighted several pressing issues affecting the Industrial sector that require immediate attention. Key issues discussed included the shortage of Junior Engineers (JEs) and linemen in the Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex, which severely impacts industrial units during faults. Additionally, the delegation requested a waiver of the condition for creating a sub-station for industrial units with a power load of 1000 KV, the application of simple interest on outstanding power bill payments, and the timely payment to MSME units for supplying materials to Power Department.

In response to the concerns raised by BBIA, the Managing Director, JPDCL, promptly sanctioned six linemen for the Bari Brahmana Industrial Complex, a request pending for the past four years. The BBIA expressed gratitude for this swift decision.

Yasin assured the members that all necessary steps would be taken to address the various issues highlighted by the BBIA delegation.