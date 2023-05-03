Batteries stolen from CHC recovered

Excelsior Correspondent

RAMBAN, May 3: Police here today recovered batteries worth Rs. 15 lakh which were stolen from solar system installed in CHC Batote.

A case in this regard was registered in FIR no. 61/2023 U/S 457/380 IPC at Police Station Batote.

After investigation police arrested one Mohd Javed who during sustained questioning confessed his involvement in the crime.

On his disclosure 11 batteries were recovered and the vehicle of Mahindra Pick Up make bearing registration no. JK19-A-3328 used in the crime was also seized.