Batch of 3627 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Cave Shrine from Jammu

JAMMU: A fresh batch of 3627 pilgrims on Friday left for the Shri Amarnath Cave Shrine in South of Himalayas amid “Bam Bam Bhole” chants and rains from Yatri Niwas, Bhagwati Nagar base camp here.

The fleet of 157 vehicles ferrying pilgrims was escorted by CRPF personnel in jeeps and on motorbikes.

However, for Pahalgam route, 1799 male, 300 females, three children, 112 sadhus and two transgender left the base camp in 92 vehicles and for Baltal, 1012 male, 399 females left in 65 vehicles including buses and LMVs.

Total 157 vehicles left the base camp for both the routes including 63 HMVs and 94 LMVs.

The first batch was flagged off from here on June 29 by the Advisor to Governor K K Sharma.

Multi-tier security arrangements have been made for smooth and successful conduct of 46-day long Yatra concluding on August 15 on the occasion of Sharavan Purnima (Rakshabandhan).

