Baramulla Stadium To Be Named As ‘Gen Rawat Stadium’

Srinagar, Dec 8: Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday accorded sanction to rename Jhelum Stadium Janbazpora in Baramulla after former CDS General Bipin Rawat.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the naming of “Jhelum Stadium, Janbazpora, Baramulla” as “General Bipin Rawat Stadium”,” according to a government order.

Gen Rawat- the first CDS of India, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu on Dec 8, 2021. Gen Rawat’s last stint in Kashmir was as the General Officer Commanding of the Baramulla based 19 Infantry Division. It was during this stint that Gen Rawat became close to many people in Baramulla town. He commanded the 19 Infantry Division in 2012.

“The Youth Services and Sports Department and Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla shall take immediate necessary steps including amending their records for effecting the change,” the order added.

The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir was asked by the government to ensure that an appropriate event is organized in connection with naming of the stadium.