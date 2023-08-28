Baramulla | Police Seize Property Worth Rs 2.1 Cr From Drug Smugglers

SRINAGAR, Aug 28: To eradicate the drug menace from society, the police frozen the properties of drug smugglers worth Rs 2.1 crore during the current year in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Taking the war against drug peddlers to an altogether new level, Baramulla police during the current year have freeze the properties of drug smugglers worth Rs 2.1 crore, including 3 residential houses, 3 private vehicles valued at 90.02 lakh, and cash worth Rs 1.2 crore.

The properties of drug smugglers were seized in Pattan, Kreeri, Kamalkote Uri, and Nambla Uri Baramulla under sections 68-E and 68-F (1) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985, police said.

The freezing of properties is a very stringent provision of the NDPS Act, and it empowers the police to take action against those drug peddlers who have acquired movable or immovable properties by doing drug business.

This financial action by Baramulla Police has caused great damage to the financial aspect of the drug business and will help discourage others from getting into drug peddling.

This step by the Baramulla Police is being widely appreciated by the general public, who are happy that drug peddlers are being dealt with in the strictest possible manner.

Baramulla Police has appealed to the general public to share any information on drug peddlers with the police (the identity of the informant will be protected) to ensure a drug-free atmosphere. (Agencies)