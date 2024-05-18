Banking industry doyen N Vaghul dies at 88

MUMBAI, May 18: Veteran banker N Vaghul died on Saturday afternoon due to health complications, sources said. He was 88.

Vaghul, who held many leadership positions in the banking industry, is credited with transforming ICICI from a public finance institution to a private sector bank in his 11-year stint as the chairman and managing director, starting in 1985.

He was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai due to some health complications and was on ventilator support, as per the sources. (PTI)