Bank Manager, labourer killed in twin attacks in Kashmir

17 target killings this year

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, June 2: A Bank Manager of Ellaquai Dehati Bank, Branch Kulgam and a labourer were killed in two separate militant attacks in Kashmir today.

A militant barged into the Ellaquai Dehati Bank, at Arreh Mohanpora Branch in Kulgam and fired at its Manager, Vijay Kumar, son of Om Prakash, resident of Hanumangarh Rajasthan. He was critically injured and shifted to a medical facility for treatment but he succumbed.

The Bank Manager was married in February this year and was staying with his wife. The killing of Bank Manager came a few days after militants shot dead a female Government teacher Rajni Bala outside the school in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

The CCTV footage of the Bank in which a militant shot dead the manager has gone viral on social media. Click here to watch video

Senior police officers along with reinforcement reached at the crime spot and the area was cordoned off and massive searches were launched in the area.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, visited Kulgam where he held meeting with Police and security forces officers soon after the killing of the Manager. He reviewed security scenario and instructed field officers to conduct surprise joint area domination in the day and night, to identify militant involved in the killing and neutralise him at the earliest. He also directed to identify the militant associates who have been harbouring militants and arrest them on priority basis.

In the meantime, a labourer was killed and another injured in another militant attack this evening in Chadoora area of Budgam district.

Militants fired upon two outside labourers who were working at a brick kiln at Magraypora Chadoora area this evening.

Identified as Dilkhush Kumar son of Narayan Reshi Dev, resident of Purnia Bihar and Guri from Punjab, they were immediately shifted to hospital for the treatment of their injuries. However, one of the injured Dilkhush succumbed to his injuries whereas the condition of other injured is stated to be stable.

The area has been cordoned off and massive search has been launched.

The two killings are part of a series of target killings in Kashmir in which 17 persons were shot dead so far including seven Hindus.

Meanwhile, a soldier was killed while two others were injured in a blast inside a vehicle in Sedow area of Shopian today.

An official said that a blast took place inside a private vehicle at Sedow in which three soldiers of 15 Gadwal were injured.

He said that trio was shifted to district hospital Shopian from where they were shifted to 92 base hospital Srinagar. One among the injured identified as Pawan Rawat succumbed to injuries. The other two injured have been identified as Ajab Singh and Parveen Singh.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that nature and source of blast is being investigated.

“A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured & shifted to Hospital. Nature & source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of blast being investigated & will be shared”, the IGP said in a tweet.

An official said that at approximately at 3 am, based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from Sedow and search in general area Patitohalan. “While moving to the target area, at approximately a km from Sedow, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, resulting in injuries to three Army soldiers,” he said.

“The blast is very likely to be from either an IED or a grenade or a battery malfunctioning in the vehicle. Details are being ascertained,” he said.