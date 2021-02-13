Banihal Convoy Attack case: NIA files supplementary charge against arrested Hizb commander Naveed Babu

SRINAGAR: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday filed a supplementary chargesheet against arrested Hizbul Mujahideen commander Naveed Babu before the special NIA court Jammu.

NIA said that today ( 13.02.2021), NIA filed Supplementary chargesheet against Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militant Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Babu@ Babur Azam in the Special NIA Court, Jammu under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, 307 of RPC, section 3 of Explosive Substances Act , section 4 of Jammu and Kashmir Public Property ( Prevention of Damage) Act and sections 16,18,20,23,38 & 39 of UA(P) Act.

“The case relates to an attack on the CRPF Convoy at Tethar, Banihal, District Ramban J&K by a militant who had exploded an explosive laden Santro car on 30.03.2019 with the intention of killing security personnel and waging war against the Government of India. In this regard, a case FIR No. 39/2019 dated 30.03.2019 was registered at PS Banihal, District Ramban. NIA re-registered the case as RC-03/2019/NIA/JMU dated 15.04.2019 and took over the investigation of the case,” the statement said.

It said that the NIA had earlier filed charge-sheet against six Hizb-ul-Mujahideen militants for their role in this attack.

“Accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah alias Naveed Babu is an ex-constable of J&K Police. He had decamped with arms and ammunition in 2017, when he was posted as a guard in FCI, Budgam. After deserting the force he had joined the militant group Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and became an active militant,” the statement said.

“ Investigation has established that accused Naveed Mushtaq Shah was actively involved in the planning and execution of the attack on the CRPF convoy in Banihal along with other militants Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, Rayees Ahmed Khan and Dr. Saifullah Mir who were subsequently killed in encounters with Security Forces.

The deceased militants Sahil Abdullah Bhat, Adil Bashir Sheikh and Zubair Ahmed Wani were actively involved in preparation of the explosives that went into the making of the IED.

Charges have been abated against the deceased terrorists involved in the conspiracy.” The NIA statement said that charges have been framed by the Hon’ble Special NIA Court, against the six accused chargesheeted earlier.