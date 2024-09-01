Bangladesh: HC bins writ seeking ban on Awami League

Dhaka, Sept 1: The Bangladeshi High Court denied a writ suit seeking to prohibit and terminate the Awami League’s(AL) registration as a political party, accusing it of indiscriminately killing students and people, media reports said. The order was issued by a High Court bench comprising Justice AKM Asaduzzaman and Justice Md. Mahbubul Ul Islam, the Dhaka Tribune reported. Arifur Rahman Murad Bhuiyan, the executive director of the Sarda Society, filed the writ case on August 19. According to reports, the writ also called for the renaming of institutions named after Sheikh Hasina. Furthermore, the writ demands at least three years for the current interim government to rebuild the country, return Tk11 lakh crore smuggled abroad, and transfer personnel hired on a contractual basis during the previous Awami League administration.

(UNI)