Bangladesh banks limit cash withdrawals to taka 2 lakh per account

Dhaka, Aug 11:Trouble-torn Bangladesh’s apex bank has restricted cash withdrawals to Taka 2 lakh per account for the upcoming week citing security concerns and to avert any possibility of instability in the banking system.

The Bangladesh Bank issued the order in an emergency circular to managing directors of commercial banks on Saturday, reported Dhaka Tribune.

The directive cited security concerns which were causing difficulty in transferring of funds to the branches. The message also advised the banks to halt any suspicious cheque and enhance monitoring of the cheques and transactions .

A Bangladesh Bank official said the precautionary measures were taken to prevent the banking sector from being destabilised. (UNI)