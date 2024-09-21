Bangladesh authorises export of 3k tonnes of hilsa fish to India

Dhaka, Sept 21: The Commerce Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that the government has approved the sale of 3,000 tonnes of hilsa fish to India on the occasion of Durga Puja, media reports said.

The notification recommended the applicants to get export permits by getting in touch with the appropriate government wing.

In order to increase domestic supplies, the interim government had previously agreed not to export hilsa to India this year.

On the occasion of Durga Puja in 2023, the Ministry had allowed 79 enterprises to export 50 tonnes of hilsa each, for a total of almost 4,000 tonnes. (UNI)