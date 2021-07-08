Banda Bahadur’s descendants offer Chinar plants as tributes to martyrs

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 8: An amazing green tribute was paid by descendants of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur to defenders of motherland by sending Chinar plants for Uttarakhand War Memorial.

Sardar Joginder Pal Singh Sodhi, chief of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Dera, Reasi, has sent these Chinar plants for Uttarakhand’s War Memorial, which is being built with MPLADs funds of MP Tarun Vijay.

After assuming office of Chief Minister, Uttarakhand, Pushkar Dhami paid homage to martyrs at Uttarakhand War Memorial and planted these Chinar saplings, brought from Jammu & Kashmir.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Brig S N Singh, Dy GOC Uttarakhand, Sub Area Command; Tanu Jain, CEO Cantonment Board and Tarun Vijay, Chairman of the War Memorial.

CM specially planted Chinar trees sent by the descendants of great Sikh martyr Baba Banda Singh Bahadur as homage from Jammu & Kashmir to Uttarakhand warriors who defended motherland and sacrificed their lives. The CM paid an emotional homage to martyrs and assured all possible help to the war memorial.

CM was accompanied with Sainik Kalyan Minister Ganesh Joshi. Sunil Uniyal Gama, Mayor Dehradun and renowned industrialist Rakesh Oberai also graced the occasion.

Pertinent to mention that Tarun Vijay has given Rs 2.5 crores for this war memorial that was started with Bhumi Pujan by then Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar in 2016.