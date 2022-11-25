Balyan to inaugurate Animal Quarantine Certification Services in Bengaluru on Nov 26

New Delhi, Nov 25: Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Sanjeev Kumar Balyan will inaugurate Animal Quarantine Certification Services (AQCS) on the national milk day on Saturday.

Balyan will unveil AQCS virtually at an event organised in Bengaluru on the occasion of the national milk festival and to commemorate the 101th birth anniversary of Dr Veghese Kurien, the father of white revolution in India.

“AQCS will be equipped with an online clearance system for imports of livestock products and livestock in due course and be a game changer for the local economy,” the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying said in a statement.

Balyan will also lay the foundation stone of an advanced training facility at Central Frozen Semen production and Training Institute at Heseraghatta, Karnataka Bovine IVF-(Invitro-fertilization) activities at Central Cattle Breeding Farm at Heseraghatta in Bengaluru.

On the occasion, the prestigious National Gopal Ratna Awards 2022 will also be conferred,

A book on the life of Varghese Kurian and a booklet on milk adulteration will be released at the event, organised jointly by the Centre, Karnataka government as well as National Dairy Development Board and Karnataka Milk Federation.

Karnataka Minister of Animal Husbandry Prabhu B Chauhan, KMF Chairman Balachandra L Jarkiholi and senior central and state government officials will be present at the event. (PTI)