Ballot papers are history; EVMs can’t be tampered with: CEC

MUMBAI: The Election Commission on Wednesday ruled out the use of ballot papers in next month’s Maharashtra Assembly elections, terming them “history” and defended EVMs, saying these machines cannot be tampered with.

Addressing reporters after reviewing poll preparedness in the State, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said the Assembly poll expenditure limit of candidates cannot be changed for now.

His comments come in the wake of parties like the Shiv Sena and the NCP demanding that ceiling be raised from the present Rs 28 lakh per candidate. (AGENCIES)