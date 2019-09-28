Bajaj Finserv personal loan to renovate home this Diwali

LUCKNOW : Bajaj Finance Limited, the lending and investment arm of Bajaj Finserv, has announced offering personal loan this Diwali for home renovation in Uttar Pradesh.

“Customer can avail this personal loan to upgrade furniture, redo the upholstery, add a fresh coat of paint or avail a big- ticket purchase for home, there is a lot you can do to redecorate your home,” said the company statement.

“But balancing aesthetics with utility and negotiating with contractors can be a complicated affair, “ it noted.

This offering provides access to substantial funding speedily, via a hassle-free application process.

Statement by the company further said on Saturday this customised personal loan is easy to take as the customer only has to meet simple eligibility terms and produce minimal documentation, which make for instant approval within 5 minutes. Once approved, the customer can expect a disbursal of up to Rs 25 lakh within just 24 hours. Further, they can comfortably repay the loan over a flexible tenor ranging up to 60 months and choose

to make part-prepayment or foreclose the loan, whenever budget permits, at a minimal cost.

(agenies)